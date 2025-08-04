Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 390 BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

