XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,169 Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

