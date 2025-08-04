Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VOO opened at $571.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

