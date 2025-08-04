Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

