Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

