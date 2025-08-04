Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 85,608 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.68 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

