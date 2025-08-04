Silver Coast Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

