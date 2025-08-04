MWA Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.