TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Increased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $140.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,884. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

