Ruffer LLP Sells 150,880 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,880 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $48,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

