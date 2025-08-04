TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,372 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $68,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Down 3.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

