The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,867 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.63% of Cheesecake Factory worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,388 shares of company stock worth $8,273,113. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

