Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 508,063 Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,063 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.17% of Merus worth $63,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $79,895,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,188,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Merus N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

