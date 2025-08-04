Ruffer LLP Has $35.48 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,440 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 1.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CF opened at $91.56 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

