Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the quarter. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TACK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,323,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

TACK stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

