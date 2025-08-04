Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $20,961,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.75 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

