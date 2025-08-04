Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $57.97 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

