Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 139.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

