IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 186,767 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.10% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,815,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after buying an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,152,000. Kinnevik AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 13,434,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,375,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 961.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.