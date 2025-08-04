Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,952 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 743.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $86,738,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,961,000 after buying an additional 869,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 869,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 14.4%

NVT opened at $89.69 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

