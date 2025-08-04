Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,343,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 726,986 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 585,125 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 392,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,487,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 25.4%

BATS:DISV opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

