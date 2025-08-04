Weitz Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $36,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Gartner by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 3.0%

IT stock opened at $328.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.57.

Read Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.