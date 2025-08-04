Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $395.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.81.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.32.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

