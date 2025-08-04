Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 234.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.3%

PACCAR stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

