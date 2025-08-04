Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.