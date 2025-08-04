Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Albany International worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Albany International by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,044,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Albany International Stock Up 3.3%

AIN opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.