Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 13,673 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.69.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

