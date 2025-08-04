Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 385 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $84.78 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,363.21. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $165,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

