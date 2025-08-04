BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 386.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,218 shares of company stock worth $1,087,547. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

