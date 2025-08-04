Vestcor Inc Boosts Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.