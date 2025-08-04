Vestcor Inc Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in DexCom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 77,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.28 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

