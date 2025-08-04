XTX Topco Ltd Sells 28,012 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 36,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.38 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

