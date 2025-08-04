Vestcor Inc Has $470,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

