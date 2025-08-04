Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Centene by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.6%

Centene stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.