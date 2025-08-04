Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 263.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Viasat worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Viasat by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 273,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 974.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

