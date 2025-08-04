XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

