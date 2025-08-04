Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after buying an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,448,000 after buying an additional 232,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,654,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

