NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 2.4% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after buying an additional 145,943 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,830,000. Finally, TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,935,000.

SPGP stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

