XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 54,466 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

