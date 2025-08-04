Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 500.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

