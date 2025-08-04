Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 71 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $283.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $297.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

