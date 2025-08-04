Assetmark Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $135,094,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,759,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,148,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

