Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other news, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $227,125.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,593,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,928. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

