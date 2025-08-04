Head to Head Review: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc./NV -62.65% -1,475.74% -34.89% American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37%

Risk and Volatility

Digital Ally Inc./NV has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc./NV $19.65 million 0.17 -$19.84 million ($8,519.00) 0.00 American Rebel $11.42 million 0.11 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and American Rebel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally Inc./NV.

Summary

American Rebel beats Digital Ally Inc./NV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally Inc./NV

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

