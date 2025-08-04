Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Price Performance
NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.41 on Monday. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
