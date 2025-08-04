London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from £130 ($172.62) to £132 ($175.28) in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSEG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £132 ($175.28) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.64) to £128 ($169.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.64) to £128 ($169.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £130 ($172.62).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG opened at GBX 9,374 ($124.47) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9,050 ($120.17) and a twelve month high of £121.85 ($161.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is £112.21.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

