Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 320

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 312 ($4.14) to GBX 306 ($4.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 269.40 ($3.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 227.20 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

In related news, insider Bill Lennie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £138,500 ($183,906.52). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

