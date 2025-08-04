Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 320

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 312 ($4.14) to GBX 306 ($4.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KGF
Kingfisher Price Performance
Insider Activity at Kingfisher
In related news, insider Bill Lennie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £138,500 ($183,906.52). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.