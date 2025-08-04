The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.16) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.52) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 ($35.98) to GBX 3,010 ($39.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,718.33 ($36.10).
The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 58.70 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Research analysts forecast that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
