ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Head-To-Head Contrast

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Transfer and ONEOK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 1 12 0 2.92 ONEOK 0 6 9 1 2.69

Energy Transfer currently has a consensus target price of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. ONEOK has a consensus target price of $104.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Given ONEOK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Energy Transfer.

Dividends

Profitability

Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Energy Transfer pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and ONEOK has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Energy Transfer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Energy Transfer and ONEOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 5.88% 11.47% 3.88% ONEOK 12.15% 15.58% 5.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ONEOK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Transfer has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEOK has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and ONEOK”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $82.67 billion 0.74 $4.45 billion $1.32 13.48 ONEOK $21.70 billion 2.29 $3.04 billion $5.12 15.43

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than ONEOK. Energy Transfer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ONEOK beats Energy Transfer on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. In addition, the company owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and transports and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. Further, it owns 5,700 miles of natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities; and other NGL storage assets and terminal. Additionally, the company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; owns and operates approximately 14,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipelines in the Southwest, Midcontinent, and Midwest United States; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum products. It also offers natural gas compression services; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

