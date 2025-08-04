Kickstand Ventures LLC. Purchases 5,663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

